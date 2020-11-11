Reba McEntire Holds Hands With Boyfriend Rex Linn At 2020 CMA Awards

It’s date night for Tator Tot and Sugar Tot!

Reba McEntire was all smiles as she arrived at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, holding hands with boyfriend Rex Linn. Ahead of her hosting duties for the evening, the country music legend stunned alongside her actor beau in a sequined ensemble — complete with a face shield as a COVID-19 precaution.

The 65-year-old singer is set to host the 54th annual ceremony with Darius Rucker at Nashville’s Music City Center. Hours before the show, Reba was snapped getting dolled up in her dressing room before hitting the red carpet with her man!

View this post on Instagram Red carpet ready! #cmaawards A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Nov 11, 2020 at 3:52pm PST

In September, the superstar spilled details on her new romance with Rex during an episode of her Spotify podcast “Living and Learning” with pal Melissa Peterman.

“We were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people,” Reba explained. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on, discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”

She also didn’t hold back in her latest interview with Access Hollywood about the new love in her life. Check it out above!

— Gabi Duncan