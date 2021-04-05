‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Kara Keough Pregnant 1 Year After Newborn Son Died

Kara Keough announced that she’s pregnant, a year after her and husband Kyle Bosworth’s newborn son McCoy passed away.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed the news in an Instagram post on East Sunday with a photo of an Easter basket and a onesie.

She captioned the post, writing, “This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope.”

“New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground,” her post continued.

Adding, “We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean.”

The former “RHOC” star’s second child died in April 2020 due to childbirth complications. Kara and Kyle are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate.

Kara wrote on Instagram at the time that McCoy was born shortly after 3 a.m. on April 6, 2020, weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote, before disclosing that he sadly succumbed to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

Kara went on to confirm that the newborn’s organs were donated and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make sure McCoy’s legacy contributed to an important cause. ”He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she penned, adding the note she penned for the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son’s honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” the letter read. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Kara concluded her post with a moving Bible passage and send-off for her little one.

“Until we see you again… We love you McCoy,” she wrote.

