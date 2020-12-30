Ray Liotta Proposes To Girlfriend Jacy Nittolo: ‘Christmas Wishes Do Come True’

Ray Liotta is ending 2020 on a high note!

In a holiday Instagram message, the “Goodfellas” star revealed on Monday that he popped the question to his girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo.

“Christmas wishes do come true,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Jacy posing in front of their tree, a dazzling diamond ring on her finger. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Ray tagged Jacy and his 22-year-old daughter Karsen, his only child from his previous marriage to actress Michelle Grace.

Jacy shared the same photo on her page, simply captioning it with ring and champagne emojis.

Ray and Jacy made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Independent Spirit Awards back in February. Last month, the “Field of Dreams” actor shared a throwback to their high-profile date night – and from the sound of his caption, he was already thinking of Jacy as his bride-to-be!

“FBF – February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of ‘Marriage Story.’ Here I’m backstage with my fiancé Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony,” he wrote in part at the time.

Congrats to the happy couple!