Rachel Zoe Is ‘Grateful’ After 9-Year-Old Son Skyler Survives 40-Foot Fall From Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe’s 9-year-old son Skyler is on the mend after a frightening 40-foot fall from a ski lift.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, the 52-year-old fashion designer recalled the harrowing experience alongside photos of her son in the ER.

“So I don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute…this is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and ok.”

Hours later, Rachel followed up with more details about what she and husband Rodger Berman witnessed. “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

She continued by praising her son’s courage, adding, “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion.” She then introduced a sweet video of Skyler, writing, “Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this…”

In the following slide, Sky speaks directly into the camera, saying, “Hi everyone. I’m okay, just sore. To show you that I’m okay, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”

In a final slide, Rachel wrote, “@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing,” Zoe writes. “Truth be told Sky was more brave [than] either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice…hug your babies extra from us today.”

— by Katcy Stephan