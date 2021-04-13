‘Queer Eye’s’ Tan France Expecting First Child With Husband Rob

Tan France is going to be a father!

The “Queer Eye” star announced the exciting news that he and hubby Rob France are expecting in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a snap with a sonogram over his midsection.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”

“Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he added.

Tan, 37, explained his choice of photo further in the comments, writing, “And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby.”

Tan’s husband Rob also shared an announcement of his own on Instagram, posting a beautiful illustration of a baby in the fetal position. “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

This will be the first child for Dan and Rob. The couple married in 2007.

Tan’s “Queer Eye” co-hosts were quick to shower him with love in the comments section. “Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys,” Antoni Porowski wrote.

Jonathan Van Ness commented, “So happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever.”

Bobby Berk joked about Tan’s photo choice, writing, “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic.”

Karamo Brown is already looking forward to spending time with Tan’s little one, commenting, “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!”

Congratulations to Tan and Rob on their growing family!

