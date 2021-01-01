‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness Is Married

Congrats are in order for Jonathan Van Ness!

The “Queer Eye” star revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he and his partner, Mark Peacock, got married this year!

Reflecting on 2020 and summarizing how the year was for him, the 33-year-old said the year was “unlike any other” and then shared that he married his “best friend.”

“2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” the post reads in part.

The star also showed off his ring in an Instagram story where he wrote, “Oh honeys she’s a married person.”

Mark also posted about the happy news on Instagram, sharing a snap with Jonathan.

“I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats,” the post reads in part.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim