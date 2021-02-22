Queen Plans Rare TV Special On Same Day As Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview

Royal fans plan your calendars because Sunday will be a busy day.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak in a rare TV special ahead of Commonwealth Day on March 7, the same day that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air, according to multiple published reports.

Other senior members of the royal family are expected to join the Queen for the BBC One special due to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey being canceled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charles, The Prince of Wales, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex are expected to join the show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey last year as their final royal appearance before stepping down as senior royals.



Meghan wore an emerald green dress with a matching cape, and Harry paired a blue suit with a light blue tie. The couple were reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William for the first time since they announced their intent to become financially independent and move with their son Archie. Both couples didn’t join the Queen’s procession which they have typically done in prior years and instead were escorted to their seats right before services began.

Following the services, Meghan broke royal protocol and was spotted giving a little girl a hug in a heartwarming moment. Meghan and Harry then proudly walked out of Westminster Abbey donning big smiles completing their final official royal engagement before leaving the UK.

