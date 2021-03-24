Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gave Birth On Bathroom Floor

Queen Elizabeth has a new great grandchild but his birth was little unexpected.

Her granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall welcomed the couple’s third child a boy named Lucas Philip Tindall on Sunday, March 21, but the proud dad just revealed that his wife gave birth on the bathroom floor.

“Fortunately, Zara’s friend Dolly — she’s actually more important than I am at making sure, she’s been at all three of my children’s births — she was there, and recognized that we wouldn’t have gotten to hospital in time,” Mike said on “The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby” podcast. “So yeah, it was run to the gym get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

“The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived,” Mike added.

The new dad-of-three raved about his wife’s strength, “As every man will say, she was a warrior, as always, they always are. We could never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through, childbirth. But no, she was back up. We went for a walk this morning.”

The couple are already parents to two daughters, 6-year-old Mia Grace and 2-year-old Lena Elizabeth.

The Queen issued a statement following the birth to share her excitement, “The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great grandchild when circumstances allow.”

While their previous pregnancies were formally announced by the palace, the soon-to-be father of three broke from tradition by revealing the happy news on “The Good, The Bad & the Rugby” podcast in December. He even confessed to hoping for a boy this time around and it looks like his wish came true!

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!