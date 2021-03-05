Queen Elizabeth Welcomes Two New Corgi Puppies As Prince Philip Remains Hospitalized (Reports)

The Queen has some new canine companions!

A source tells The Sun, “The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis.”

“It’s like the Tower of London not having any ravens,” they continued. “They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home.”

The pups are the first new doggy additions to the castle since the Queen’s beloved pooch Vulcan passed away in December 2020.

The source added that the corgi duo is keeping the Queen company during a difficult time, saying, “Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the statement read.

Prince Philip has been under observation since last month when he was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London. He was moved to nearby St. Bartholomew’s by ambulance earlier this week, and was transferred back to King Edward VII on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

— by Katcy Stephan