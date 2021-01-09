Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip have taken a major precaution to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The monarchs both received coronavirus vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets. A royal source told People that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

In the wake of a new and reportedly more contagious strain of the virus spreading across the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued the nation’s third lockdown this week. The new restrictions are expected to last until at least mid-February.

Last month, the Queen delivered a more somber Christmas speech than usual as she noted the global challenges presented throughout 2020. However, she also expressed optimism for what the future holds in light of the unity she’s witnessed among citizens in her area and beyond.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer,” she said. “Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need. We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that – even on the darkest nights – there is hope in the new dawn.”

The pandemic has hit close to home for the Queen and her royal loved ones.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 last March and has since fully recovered, while Prince William reportedly tested positive later in the spring.

