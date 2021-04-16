Queen Elizabeth Makes First Solo Statement Following Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth has made her first solo statement as a widow, following the death of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip .

The Queen extended her sympathy and support to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a Commonwealth nation, following a series of volcanic eruptions in the island nation.

Statements of this nature normally come from both Prince Philip and the Queen and often begin with, “The Duke of Edinburgh and I.”

This message came directly from the Queen and is the first since Philip’s death on April 9 at the age of 99 following a long life of leadership and service.

“I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected,” the Queen shared in her letter. “I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort.”

She concluded, “My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time.”

The Queen’s statement comes ahead of what will likely be a tough weekend for her as she prepares for Philip’s funeral services. She was spotted taking her dogs on a walk near Frogmore Cottage, not far from the place where Prince Philip will be laid to rest.

And last week, the day after Prince Philip’s death, the Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex tearfully told people gathered outside Windsor Castle that “the Queen has been amazing.”

As part of his funeral arrangement, Prince Philip’s body is now resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. He will be buried at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor.