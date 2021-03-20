Quavo Speaks Out On Saweetie Split After She Hints At Infidelity

He said, she said. Quavo and Saweetie have both spoken out about their split.

The Migos rapper responded to his now-ex’s breakup announcement, sharing his side of the story in a pair of tweets on Friday which appeared to address Saweetie hinting about infidelity in their relationship.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

Adding, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Hours earlier, Saweetie confirmed on Twitter that she and her fellow hip-hop star had called it quits after two years together. The 27-year-old explained that she was ready to set the record straight about her and Quavo’s status following days of rumors that ignited when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote, seemingly implying that Quavo was unfaithful.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Saweetie added a follow-up post expressing her excitement for what’s next as she embraces her newfound independence.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she concluded.

Though both stars have been cryptic about the details of what went wrong between them, Saweetie appeared to end the conversation with a brief but direct answer to Quavo’s tweets.

“Take care,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow