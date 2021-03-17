Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tells Oprah Her Parents’ Encouragement As A Kid Shaped Her Future

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about how much her upbringing played a part in her confidence as an adult. In a sneak peek from her “Super Soul” interview with Oprah, Priyanka shares how feeling loved and encouraged by her parents significantly impacted how she felt as an adult.

“When you feel cherished as a child. When you feel encouraged as a child, you grow up into an adult who has a sense of confidence. When you step into a room, you feel like, ‘Alright, I have family. I have something to fall back on. I have someone who loves me, who cares about me. I can walk into a room and hold my own.’ It really gave me that sense,” Priyanka told Oprah.



Priyanka, who grew up in India, with her parents Madhu Chopra and Dr. Ashok Chopra, and siblings definitely still has a tight bond with her family. Her mother was just seen spending time with her and her husband, Nick Jonas, in London last week. And Madhu is also a regular fixture on Priyanka’s Instagram too. Priyanka’s dad Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

These special moments with Oprah are already tipping us off that this Saturday is going to be special! Stream the “Super Soul” episode on Saturday, March 20, exclusively on Discovery+. The interview will also be available on “Super Soul” podcast beginning Wednesday, March 24.