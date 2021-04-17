Princess Beatrice’s Husband Wraps His Arm Around Her At Prince Philip’s Funeral In Show Of Support & Affection

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, showed his support for his new bride at the funeral for her grandfather Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

As the processional exited the church, Edo, was seen wrapping his arm around Beatrice as she one final look at her grandfather’s burial spot. It was a rare moment of affection and comfort at the funeral, which was attended by other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. After they exited the chapel, Beatrice and Edo were also seen holding hands.

Edo and Beatrice definitely have special memories in Windsor with her grandparents, possibly making today’s events all the more difficult for the couple. After cancelling their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in a private ceremony at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park, where about 20 loved ones witnessed the couple exchange vows. Attendees included Princess Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, as well as her grandparents, the queen and Prince Philip.

The Queen even loaned Beatrice a wedding dress.

Edo’s support or Beatrice was definitely a sweet and intimate moment from the funeral, which also celebrated the love between the Queen and her husband of 73 years.