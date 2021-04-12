Prince William Shares Cute Photo Of Prince George With Prince Philip: ‘I Will Miss My Grandpa’

Prince William is opening up for the first time about the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip, with a heartfelt post.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a sweet photo of the Duke of Edinburgh riding a horse and carriage, next to his great-grandson, Prince George.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” Prince William began his tribute.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days,” he continued. “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

Prince William also reflected on the special relationship his late grandfather had with his three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

He wrote, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

Adding, “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”



Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9, at 99 years of age. Queen Elizabeth announced his passing in a statement that read, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.” Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years. He retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public following his retirement.

