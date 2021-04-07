Prince William Has Thanked More Than 300 Healthcare Workers In One-On-One Video and Phone Calls

Prince William is getting personal with many of Britain’s healthcare workers.

The Duke of Cambridge has personally reached out to more than 300 of Britain’s healthcare workers who have been on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kensington Palace revealed in a press release.

“The Duke wanted to check in on the well-being of all those supporting the NHS at this time, and to thank them for the vital part they are playing in the UK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

“The Duke was keen to hear about the impact the pandemic has had on the well-being of staff and volunteers across all parts of the NHS who have worked so relentlessly through this extremely challenging year,” the release added. “His Royal Highness also wanted to pay tribute to the NHS’s incredible efforts over the past year, especially with regard to the hugely successful roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in British history.”

Prince William has also been checking in on the staff and volunteers who are administering the Covid-19 vaccine. He made 62 individual calls to hospital workers, surgeons and pharmacy staff including those working in non-clinical roles.



