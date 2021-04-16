WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Prince Philip Seen In Never-Before-Seen Photo From Zara Tindall’s Husband Mike

Former rugby player and Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, shared a never-before-seen photo of his daughter Mia, 7, spending time with Prince Philip. In a tribute on Friday, Mike, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, reflected on how his grandfather-in-law was a “devoted family man.”

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” Tindall wrote alongside the candid photo of his daughter Mia and the Duke of Edinburgh. “a devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”

In the image, which was taken by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Philip is sitting beside Mia as they share a snack.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

Mia is one of Prince Philip’s 10 great-grandchildren. His two newest grandchildren — Princess Eugenie’s son August as well as Mike and Zara’s son Lucas — both honored him by having Philip as one of their middle names.

Following his death at the age of 99 last week, the royal family has paid tribute to Philip by sharing meaningful words about his life behind the doors of Buckingham Palace and also sharing intimate family photos.

In the most recently shared family photo, Queen Elizabeth shared a photo with her husband in Scotland.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Love Story

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Love Story

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Love Story

View Gallery

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Appearance Since Covid Vaccination

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.