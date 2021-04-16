Prince Philip Seen In Never-Before-Seen Photo From Zara Tindall’s Husband Mike

Former rugby player and Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, shared a never-before-seen photo of his daughter Mia, 7, spending time with Prince Philip. In a tribute on Friday, Mike, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, reflected on how his grandfather-in-law was a “devoted family man.”

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” Tindall wrote alongside the candid photo of his daughter Mia and the Duke of Edinburgh. “a devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”

In the image, which was taken by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Philip is sitting beside Mia as they share a snack.

Mia is one of Prince Philip’s 10 great-grandchildren. His two newest grandchildren — Princess Eugenie’s son August as well as Mike and Zara’s son Lucas — both honored him by having Philip as one of their middle names.

Following his death at the age of 99 last week, the royal family has paid tribute to Philip by sharing meaningful words about his life behind the doors of Buckingham Palace and also sharing intimate family photos.

In the most recently shared family photo, Queen Elizabeth shared a photo with her husband in Scotland.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

