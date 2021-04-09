Prince Philip Funeral Details Announced, Public Urged Not To Attend Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Some details regarding Prince Philip’s funeral have been announced by Buckingham Palace shortly after Queen Elizabeth announced her husband’s passing on Friday.

The date of the funeral has not been announced yet, but all official flags will be flown at half-mast until 8am on the day after he is laid to rest.

“The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes,” the statement read.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral,” the note concluded.

Reports say that he is expected to be buried in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain’s monarchs are typically buried in Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel but Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s final resting place is at a mausoleum in Frogmore Gardens.



Queen Elizabeth will begin an eight-day period of mourning after the death, according to royal protocols.

The Queen will not carry out any official royal duties during the time of mourning and state affairs will also be put on hold.

After the eight days, an official period of Royal Mourning is expected to continue for the country for 10 days and the royal household will also have time to grieve for 30 days.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

