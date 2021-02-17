Prince Philip Admitted To Hospital After Feeling Unwell

Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The 99-year-old royal was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure” and is expected to stay there for a few days.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip both received coronavirus vaccinations. A royal source told People at the time that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

In December, the Queen delivered a more somber Christmas speech than usual as she noted the global challenges presented throughout 2020. However, she also expressed optimism for what the future holds in light of the unity she’s witnessed among citizens in her area and beyond.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer,” she said. “Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need. We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that – even on the darkest nights – there is hope in the new dawn.”

The pandemic has hit close to home for the Queen and her royal loved ones.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 last March and has since fully recovered, while Prince William reportedly tested positive later in the spring.

