Prince Harry’s Candid Chat With James Corden: The Most Revealing Moments

Prince Harry joined James Corden for a double decker bus tour around Los Angeles.

The royal didn’t hold back in his candid conversation by honestly answering many questions that royal fans have been wondering about his life with Meghan Markle for a long time.

He gushed about son Archie, opened up about stepping back from royal duties, rapped the theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” while visiting the house from the iconic 90s’ show and even revealed that he’s seen “The Crown.”

Stepping Back From Royal Life

The 36-year-old clarified that he and wife Meghan Markle didn’t step down from his royal duties but rather were “stepping back.”

“It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down,” he said.



“It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health.” Adding, “This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is ‘I need to get my family out of here’ but we never walked away.”

The Royal Couple’s Future

“But we never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it is going to be the same thing,” Prince Harry said.

Dating and Falling In Love With Meghan

When asked by James how he knew that Meghan was “the one” he shared insight into dating as a member of the royal family.

“The second date I was starting to think ‘Wow, this is pretty special!’,” he exclaimed.

“Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family, I guess is kind of flipped upside down,” he explained. “All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home, and then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else.”

“Everything was done back to front with us, so we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friend’s houses,” he said. “Or out for dinner where there are other distractions. There were no distractions, and that was great. It was an amazing thing, we went from zero to sixty in like the first two months.”

Archie’s First Word And Love For Waffles

The proud dad shared that his son Archie, who turns 2 in May is chatting up a storm. Harry revealed that his first word was “crocodile” and that he loves eating waffles for breakfast.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie,” he said.

Adding, “So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says ‘waffle’.”

“My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs,” Harry gushed.

Meghan’s Nickname for Prince Harry

During their tour of Los Angeles, the duo stopped by the actual house from the 90s’ classic show “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” James joked that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should purchase the home from the owners.

James even FaceTimed with Meghan in an attempt to jokingly convince her to purchase the house. Meghan laughed, telling him, “That’s wonderful, I think we’ve done enough moving.

During their chat, the Duchess revealed that her nickname for Harry, asking, “Haz, how’s your tour of LA going?”

James quickly caught on to the name, “Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you that.” Harry quipped, “Well, you’re not my wife.”

Prince Harry’s Thoughts On ‘The Crown’



Harry also admitted that he has seen his family’s depiction on Netflix’s “The Crown.”

“It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle – what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Adding, “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than seeing the stories written about my family, my wife and myself, because that is obviously fiction… but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”



