Prince Harry Says He And Meghan Markle Left Royal Life Due To ‘Toxic’ British Press Destroying His Mental Health

Prince Harry is opening up like never before.

The royal joined James Corden for a double decker bus tour around Los Angeles and opened up about stepping back from royal life with wife Meghan Markle.

“It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” he said. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

The 36-year-old did clarify that he didn’t step down from his royal duties but rather was “stepping back.”

“But we never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it is going to be the same thing,” Prince Harry said.

He added that him and Meghan will be continuing “what we were doing back in the U.K.” and that the couple enjoy “trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in any small way that we can.”

During their candid conversation, the proud dad shared that his 1-year-old son Archie’s first word was “crocodile” and that he loves eating waffles for breakfast. He shared that Queen Elizabeth bought the family a waffle maker.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie,” he said.

Adding, “So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says ‘waffle’.”

Harry also admitted that he has seen his family’s depiction on Netflix’s “The Crown.”

“It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle – what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Adding, “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than seeing the stories written about my family, my wife and myself, because that is obviously fiction… but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”



The duo also visited the actual house from the 90s’ classic show “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” Harry gave a taste of his rapping skills to James when he sang along to the show’s theme song and even used the restroom after meeting the owners of the house.

The late-night host even FaceTimed with Meghan in an attempt to jokingly convince her to purchase the house. During their chat, the Duchess revealed that her nickname for Harry is “Haz.”

James and Harry continued on their tour of Los Angeles by stopping at a military obstacle course where they got muddy completing the challenge.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!