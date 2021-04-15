Prince Harry and Prince William Will Not Walk Next To Each Other At Prince Philip’s Funeral Procession

Details of Prince Philip’s funeral have been announced.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 at 10 AM ET at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk next to one another at all during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Peter Philips, Princess Anne’s eldest child will walk in between the brothers as they follow a Land Rover which will carry Prince Philip from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles will lead the procession, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

The Queen will depart from the Sovereign’s entrance in the State Bentley as the national anthem plays. Royal family members who are not joining the procession will watch from the Galilee Porch of St. George’s Chapel.

More than 700 members of the Armed Forces from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will be present for the ceremonies. A small choir of four will also perform songs chosen by the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the British Monarchy will break tradition by wearing non-military attire at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

It’s being reported by multiple outlets that the Queen Elizabeth made the final clothing decision so the family can present a united front at her late husband’s service and to spare any “embarrassment” for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

The Queen along with the other 30 guests at the funeral will be wearing face masks and observing social distancing guidelines to comply with the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions.

