Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite at Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William have reunited for the first time in more than a year at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is underway on Saturday as he is being laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor.

His coffin was loaded into the Land Rover, that he designed for the occasion as the procession brought his remains from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel.

The Queen traveled with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley at the end of the procession and was photographed wiping a tear.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles led the procession, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Prince William followed with Peter Philips, Princess Anne’s eldest child walking in between the brothers.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said regarding the procession that it was “a practical change rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”



None of the members of the royal family wore their traditional military attire and instead wore suits but also displayed their military medals.

The Duke of Sussex displayed his KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Campaign medal, Gold Jubilee medal, and Diamond Jubilee medal, according to a press release.

