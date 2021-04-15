Prince Charles and Camilla Fight Back Tears While Visiting Prince Philip Tributes

Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited Prince Philip tributes left by thousands of mourners at Marlborough House in London on Thursday.

The couple appeared emotional as they read condolence notes and viewed pictures drawn by children which were left at the memorial.

The memorials were transferred from Buckingham Palace to Marlborough, where the Commonwealth foundation is headquartered, but that won’t be where they will stay.

Flowers and condolences from outside Buckingham Palace and within @theroyalparks have been moved to the gardens. Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, and an online Book of Condolence can be found on https://t.co/zistqp88H5. pic.twitter.com/geQJtI5fFd — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 15, 2021

“The Royal Parks will continue to move the flowers during this period of National Mourning. Marlborough House Gardens was chosen so as not to encourage crowds from gathering outside the Royal Palaces due to COVID-19,” a statement Clarence House read.

“The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall viewed a selection of flowers that have been left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh,” The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall tweeted.

Adding, “Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, and an online Book of Condolence can be found on http://royal.uk.”

Prince Charles issued his first personal statement one day after Philip’s death on Saturday, sharing in a recorded statement on behalf of the royal family that the Duke of Edinburgh is dearly missed and would be deeply touched by the outpouring of sorrow, condolences and tributes in his honor.

On April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip passed away peacefully that morning at age 99. The sad news fell coincidentally on a milestone for Charles – the date also marked his wedding anniversary with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal family is getting ready for Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield explained to Access Hollywood the Covid-19 restrictions for the funeral and shared that the original guest list of 800 had to be narrowed down to 30.

Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the British Monarchy are expected to break tradition by wearing non-military attire at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, according to multiple reports. It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth made the final clothing decision so the family can present a united front at her late husband’s service and to spare any “embarrassment” for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.