‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Welcomes Baby Boy

Sasha Pieterse is officially a mama! The “Pretty Little Liars” alum revealed on Friday that she and husband Hudson Sheaffer had welcomed their first child together.

“One week ago today our lives changed forever,” Sasha wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. “After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall.”

The 24-year-old actress first announced her pregnancy in May, sharing a sweet photo of her hubby kissing her growing baby bump. “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” she wrote.

“We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy [than] on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

Hudson hyped up his wifey with a sweet photo showing off her bump, writing, “Hot baby Mama Sasha 😍 Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby!”

The new parents tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Glaslough, Ireland, in May 2018 — nearly three years after they got engaged in December 2015.

Sasha already seems to be loving motherhood, writing on Instagram, “We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours.”

— by Katcy Stephan