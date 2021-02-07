President Joe Biden and First Dr. Lady Jill Biden Thank Health Care Workers In Taped Message At Super Bowl LV

President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden appeared on the big screen ahead of Super Bowl LV kick off to thank frontline health care workers in a taped message.

They also led a moment of silence in honor of the more than 400,00 Americans who have died from Covid-19.

Moment of silence before the Super Bowl in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past year, after a video message from President Biden. pic.twitter.com/84GA7UmPx7 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 7, 2021

In the President’s message, he also urged everyone to continue wearing masks, remain socially distanced and get vaccinated when eligible.

While he didn’t reveal his pick for winner of Super Bowl LV, he did have something to say about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as they face off for the big game.

“Obviously, [Tom] Brady’s a great quarterback,” Biden said. “[Patrick] Mahomes seems like he’s got a lot of potential. And so, I’d probably take a shot with the young guy I didn’t expect as much from.”

“I don’t know who’s gonna win. “I think they’re both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, “he added.

President Biden also said that he expects next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to have a fully packed stadium.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has just 25,000 fans including 7,500 health care workers.

