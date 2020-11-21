Pregnant Hilary Duff In Quarantine After Being Exposed To COVID-19: ‘FML’

Hilary Duff has been exposed to COVID-19.

The pregnant actress took to Instagram to reveal that she’s currently in isolation from friends and family after possibly coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus. “Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML,” she captioned a photo of herself looking annoyed.

She also snapped a selfie in bed with Cazzie David’s new book, “No One Asked for This: Essays.” Duff posted, “Just me and Cazzie. Cazzie and I.” Prior to the health update, the 33-year-old star had been filming the seventh season “Younger” in New York City.

In July, the “Lizzie McGuire” alum publicly slammed people for partying without masks during the pandemic. She wrote on social media, “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer[?]”

Duff announced the news of her third pregnancy in October. She captioned a video with husband Matthew Koma, “We are growing!!! Mostly me…” The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks, while Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

— Gabi Duncan