Pregnant Bindi Irwin Surprises Hubby Chandler Powell For His Birthday

Bindi Irwin’s hubby Chandler Powell is ringing in his 24th birthday!

The 22-year-old mama-to-be shared a sweet photo of the pair wrapped up in a giant snake, writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband. Chandler, 7 years ago I fell in love with you and to this day whenever you smile my heart skips a beat. Your kindness lights up the world. I love you, forever.”

Chandler was clearly feeling the love, writing in the comments, “You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile❤️ I love you so much.”

Chandler also gushed about his wife and baby-on-the-way on his own Instagram page, sharing a series of photos with a giant crocodile-shaped cake. “Such a happy birthday surprise from my beautiful wife (and our baby girl)! Having a great day,” he captioned the snaps.

Chandler and Bindi are excitedly preparing for the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl. Earlier this week, Bindi shared an update on her pregnancy, revealing that she’s reached the halfway mark.

“Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick,” she wrote alongside a photo. “The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.”

Bindi first announced her pregnancy in August, sharing a photo with a miniature Australia Zoo uniform. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote.

