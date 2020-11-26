Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Sonogram Video: ‘Our Beautiful Daughter Is The Light Of Our Lives’

Bindi Irwin is bumpin’ along! The 22-year-old mama-to-be shared a sweet video on Thursday while receiving an ultrasound.

“This is so exciting, look at our daughter,” Bindi says as she points towards the monitor showing off her baby girl.

Bindi’s husband, 24-year-old Chandler Powell, looks on and adds, “Wow. You can see her heartbeat there. She is beautiful.”

Bindi captioned the adorable post, “Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year.”

Earlier this month, Bindi shared an update on her pregnancy, revealing that she’s reached the halfway mark.

“Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick,” she wrote alongside a photo. “The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.”

Bindi first announced her pregnancy in August, sharing a photo with a miniature Australia Zoo uniform. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote.

— by Katcy Stephan