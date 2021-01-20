POTUS Twitter Account Follows Just 12 People And Chrissy Teigen Is One Of Them

Chrissy Teigen is back in the presidential Twitterverse!

After being blocked from the POTUS Twitter account during President Trump’s presidency, which ended on Wednesday when President Biden assumed office, Chrissy’s access to POTUS tweets was also re-granted!

Chrissy became one of just 12 accounts that President Biden follows on his POTUS Twitter account. The other accounts are mostly Biden aides, Vice President Kamala Harris, FLOTUS Jill Biden, and members of the President’s communications team.

Chrissy, who was in Washington D.C. for the Inauguration Day activities with her kids, Luna and Miles, and husband, John Legend, who performed during the “Celebrating America” event, was thrilled about the news.

The 35-year-old star took to her Twitter to screenshot the monumental social media moment!

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Chrissy followed up her tweet with another reply, writing, “my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

Chrissy was previously blocked by President Trump after he got into a Twitter spat with her and called her “foul-mouthed.”

And she wasn’t the only celebrity who was impressed with her newfound social media status, either. Sarah Hyland, Devon Sawa, and other celebs chimed in on Twitter with their jealousy and excitement for her!

At this point, the tweet announcing her follow has more than 5,000 retweets.

PHOTOS: Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos!