Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Mom Carole Confirms

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a new cousin on the way!

Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, her mom Carole confirmed to “Good Housekeeping UK.”

While opening up about her plans for the next year, she said, “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

Speculation that the royal’s younger sister was pregnant began in December. A source told Page Six, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Carole is already a doting grandmother to Pippa’s first child, Arthur,2, along with Kate and Prince William’s children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. There seems to be no slowing down for the 66-year-old.

“I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” Carole gushed to the magazine. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

She remains close with her children and explained why family is so important to her, “That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children. I’ve learned to be a wise grandmother, I hope.”



In September 2019, Pippa who is typically private about her family opened up her son in her column for “Waitrose Weekend,” “Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” Pippa wrote. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.”

