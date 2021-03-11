‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Nephew Hospitalized After Head-On Collision with Husband’s Truck On Family’s Ranch

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s nephew Caleb has been hospitalized after being involved in a collision with her husband Ladd on the family’s ranch.

Ladd and Caleb were each driving a Himmat Fire Truck when the vehicles collided “head-on” due to “high winds on a gravel road” due to decreased visibility, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Caleb was ejected about 70-feet from the truck and neither Ladd or Caleb were wearing seatbelts, the report said.

Ladd refused treatment at the scene while Caleb was brought to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa in critical condition and is being treated for head, arm, leg and internal injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

They were responding to the fires which had begun encroaching on the Drummond family farm. There have been thousands of acres destroyed in the northeast Oklahoma area due to fires, according to multiple reports.

