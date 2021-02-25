Pink’s Daughter Willow Makes Billboard Chart Debut With Sweet Mommy-Daughter Duet

Pink’s daughter Willow is already following in her famous mama’s footsteps!

The 9-year-old has made her Billboard chart debut with their sweet mommy-daughter duet “Cover Me In Sunshine.” The track has reached No. 104 on the Billboard Global 200 chart!

The music video, which is comprised of adorable footage of Pink and Willow out and about in nature, premiered on February 12. Pink wrote in the comments, “My baby girl and I recorded a song and made a video together!! We hope it brings you joy and sweetness and sunshine.”

This isn’t the first time Willow has shown off her singing chops! She joined her famous mama on “The Disney Holiday Singalong” last year and totally stole the show with her rendition of “The Christmas Song.”

Pink and hubby Carey Hart, who tied the knot back in 2006, also share 4-year-old son Jameson.

— by Katcy Stephan