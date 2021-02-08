Pink’s Daughter Willow, 9, Shows Off Incredible Singing Voice On TikTok: Watch!

Pink isn’t the only member of her family with an amazing set of pipes!

The “Walk Me Home” songstress shared a TikTok video of her daughter, Willow Sage, belting out what appeared to be an original song called “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

“…Or I could just sing ‘Cover Me in Sunshine,'” the 9-year-old told her mom before launching into the lyrics.

“Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning / And everything’ll be alright / Just cover me in sunshine,” she sang, her powerful voice sounding a lot like her famous mom’s.

“OK,” she abruptly clapped and snapped after she was done, which got Pink laughing.

“Cover me in [sunshine],” the proud mom simply captioned the video, subbing in a sun emoji for the title’s last word.

Fans of Pink were first introduced to Willow’s impressive vocal abilities last November, when the elementary schooler performed alongside her pop star parent on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” The adorable duo took turns singing “The Christmas Song,” and both mom and daughter aced every note!

WATCH: Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows off Impressive Voice On ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’



Pink had teased her and her mini-me’s big TV appearance on Instagram, writing, “Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs? Come and sing along with us!!!!”

It’s no surprise that Willow has picked up her mom’s love of singing, as seems like their home is always full of music! Back in September, Pink shared a funny home video of her and her 4-year-old son Jameson Moon singing a made-up song called “Hidden Nuggets,” which was inspired by one of their family’s morning chores.

“Willow and I got two horses, and every morning we muck stalls, and mama wrote a song, huh? Since I’m a country singer now? I wrote a new ditty. Should we sing it?” Pink told the camera before she and Jameson burst into song.