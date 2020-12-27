Pink Honors Son Jameson’s 4th Birthday With Superhero Tribute: ‘I Am In Awe Of You’

Pink is one proud mama!

The music superstar honored son Jameson’s 4th birthday on Dec. 26, sharing a tribute for the little one and all that he’s brought to her life.

“Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy. There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful,” the 41-year-old wrote, captioning a series of photos of Jameson enjoying an at-home family celebration while posing in a Darth Vader costume with both his famous mom and his older sister, Willow.

“I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky every day to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy,” she continued.

It’s been a year of ups and downs for the singer and her family. Back in April, Pink revealed that she and Jameson had both recovered from the coronavirus, which she described in a later interview as the “scariest thing” she’d ever experienced.

Turns out, that was just the first of multiple setbacks.

Ahead of the holidays, the mom of two revealed on Instagram that she’d overcome a series of medical scares and injuries.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” she wrote, captioning a thumbs-up selfie from the hospital.

Though the past 12 months haven’t always been easy for Pink, the three-time Grammy winner proved once again that her sense of humor has stayed as healthy as ever.

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving,” she joked.

