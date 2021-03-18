Piers Morgan Returning to ITV After Quitting Following Criticism Of His Meghan Markle Remarks

Piers Morgan will be back on TV after storming off the “Good Morning Britain” set last week following the criticism that he faced over his Meghan Markle mental health remarks.

The 55-year-old tweeted that he will be returning to ITV for his show “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” writing, “Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated…. I’m back already.”

Just moments after the UK media regulator announced an investigation into Piers Morgan on March 9, following his comments that he did not believe that Meghan Markle had experienced thoughts of suicide during her time as a senior member of the royal family, ITV has revealed that Piers is leaving “Good Morning Britain.”

ITV said in a statement, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The “Good Morning Britain” was blasted by his co-host Alex Beresford for his harsh words about Meghan Markle prior to storming off the set.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her,” Alex said to him.



Following Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers took to Twitter to share this reaction to Meghan’s admission that the UK press was so punishing with their character assassination of her that she contemplated suicide. She also revealed that when she tried to talk to senior members of the royal family about her need to get help, that “The Firm” told her it would not be possible to seek outside medical help because of her status as a royal family member.

Piers remarked about her admission on Twitter, saying, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The announcement of Piers’ exit comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding the offhand comment made by him.

Piers has been an open critic of the Duchess of Sussex in recent years and has maintained a close relationship with Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha.

