‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Star Helen McCrory Dies at 52 After ‘Heroic’ Cancer Battle

Actress Helen McCory has died at 52 following a battle with cancer.

Her husband, “Billions” star Damian Lewis shared the sad news on Friday with a statement posted to Twitter that read, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

His post continued, “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise and was mostly recently known for her award-winning role as Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders.”

The actress and her husband Damian were married in 2007 and share two children together, daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son, Gulliver.

