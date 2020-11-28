Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Moving Tribute To Him With Rare Photo On Thanksgiving

Paul Walker’s daughter is thankful for their fond memories together.

Meadow Walker honored the late actor over the Thanksgiving holiday with a rare throwback photo of the pair smiling together when Meadow was just a toddler. The 22-year-old included a simple but heartfelt caption in her Instagram post, telling followers how appreciative she felt for their support.

“Happy thanksgiving!!!! grateful for you all ✿,” she wrote.

Meadow included the father-daughter snap alongside a screenshot from Paul’s first movie, 1986’s “Monster in the Closet,” a relatively obscure reference which many fans applauded in the comment section.

The model and activist has been known to publicly mark important milestones from Paul’s life, especially his birthday. Most recently, she expressed how much she still missed the actor in a just-because Instagram message in October, calling Paul her “best friend forever and ever.”

Her latest tribute comes just days ahead of a somber anniversary.

The “Fast and Furious” star passed away in a fiery car crash on Nov. 30, 2013. He was just 40 years old. In addition to honoring him on social media, Meadow has also made sure her dad’s legacy lives on through his Paul Walker Foundation.

Earlier this year, the initiative announced a collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help feed children in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have no doubt Paul would be proud of his little girl.

— Erin Biglow