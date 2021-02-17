WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Paris Hilton Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum After A Year Of Dating

Paris Hilton is celebrating more than just her birthday.

The socialite shared on Instagram on Wednesday that she got engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday after more than a year of dating.

Paris’ announcement comes on the same day that she’s celebrating her 40th birthday. She shared the story of his romantic beach proposal alongside a video slideshow of the sweet moment.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise,” she wrote.

Adding, “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The bride-to-be gushed about getting engaged, telling People, “This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things,” the bride-to-be gushed. “As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

The couple just celebrated their 13-month anniversary in December. Paris shared an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram, writing, “Happy 13 Month Anniversary my love! You make me feel like I’m in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I’m so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me,” she continued. “Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you. And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right!”

Paris Hilton Over The Years

Paris Hilton Over The Years

View Gallery

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood Around His Neck

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.