‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Suffering From Mysterious Illness In Hospital

“Outdaughtered” star Danielle Busby has been hospitalized with a mysterious health issue.

The TLC star’s husband Adam revealed on Tuesday that the 37-year-old mom of six underwent an “invasive test” which they hope will help lead diagnosis her condition.

“Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation,” Adam shared on Instagram along with a black and white photo of his wife in the hospital.

“Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable,” he added.

The mom of six first experienced a health scare in November which landed her in the ER and the couple has been trying to find answers since then.

In November, Adam shared a photo of his in the hospital explaining, “Crazy how fast your day can turn… if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby . Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Prior to her hospitalization, Danielle shared more details about her ongoing medical issues in her Instagram Story.

“I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a cardiologist and rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” Danielle said. “Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much.”

Juat last month, Adam celebrated Danielle’s birthday in December with a sweet Instagram post gushing over his love, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life! She’s my rock and my MUCH better half. 37 years looks good on you babe!”