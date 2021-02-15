Oprah Interviewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For Primetime Special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be joining Oprah Winfrey for a primetime interview special on CBS.

The “wide-ranging” interview titled, “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” is set to air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 PM.

The 90-minute special will reportedly focus on the Duchess of Sussex who will be discussing the couple stepping down as senior members of the royal family, motherhood and how she handles life under public pressure.

Prince Harry will then join the duo for the interview where they will openly discuss their decision to move to the United States and the future of their growing family.

Meghan and Harry have had a long friendship with Oprah who was a guest at their 2018 wedding and are now neighbors with the iconic TV host.

The news of their upcoming interviews comes just a day after the couple announced that they were pregnancy with baby no. 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that they have another baby on the way. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the happy news in a statement to Access Hollywood on Sunday, sharing that Meghan and Harry are “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announcement was accompanied with a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair gazing at each other while Meghan cradled her growing bump. Their soon-to-be little one joins 1-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Meghan and Harry’s journey to becoming parents again has seen its share of heartbreak.

In November, the 39-year-old revealed in a personal essay for the New York Times that she’d suffered a miscarriage over the summer. Meghan explained that she’d decided to go public with the experience in the hopes of showing solidarity with others who have faced similar tragedy.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in part.

The former “Suits” star and her royal husband have kept their personal lives largely private since relocating to California last year, but shortly after Archie’s birth Meghan gushed over the newborn and her royal hubby as she and Harry introduced their baby boy to the public.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters at the time. “He’s just been a dream.”

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of four!