Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands With Harry Styles While Attending Wedding

Could Olivia Wilde be getting romantic with Harry Styles?

The rumored new couple were spotted holding hands in photos obtained by Page Six as they left their hotel room to attend a wedding together in Montecito, California.

In exclusive photos obtained by the publication the “Watermelon Sugar” singer can be seen wearing a suit and matching black face mask while balancing a glass in one hand and holding hands with Olivia.

The 16-person wedding was for the singer’s manager, Jeffrey Azoff and Harry was the officiant for the ceremony, according to TMZ. While it’s not clear if they were indeed attending as a couple, the pictures seem to showcase a more close relationship.

The duo have recently been spending a lot of time together too – Harry, 26, recently replaced Shia Lebeouf in Olivia’s upcoming horror flick “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she is directing. The actress told People that she “did a little dance” when the former One Direction member agreed to join her new project.

In photos published by the DailyMail the duo can be seen arriving back to Harry’s Los Angeles home with luggage on Monday.

A tells the MailOnline, “Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions.”

The latest romance speculation comes as the 36-year-old actress split from Jason Sudeikis after a 7-year engagement.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told People in November. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

The split timeline does seem unclear though – as Jason wasn’t afraid to talk about his first kiss with Olivia during an August interview with Access Hollywood in support of his work on “Ted Lasso.”

Olivia and Jason share two children together, son, Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. Jason and Olivia first started dating in November 2011 and Jason popped the question after the new year holiday the following year.

Jason told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” in 2017 that he met Olivia at a finale party for “SNL.”

“We hit it off that night,” Jason told Stephen. “I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,’ ” he explained. “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.” “We sort of reintroduced ourselves,” he added. “The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

The duo have not only been longtime loves but they’ve been collaborators too.

Jason starred in Olivia’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” which earned numerous nods, including a Golden Globe nomination.