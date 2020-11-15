WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Olivia Wilde Shares Photo Of Her Kids After Jason Sudeikis Split News And Calls Them ‘My Everythings’

Olivia Wilde is spending quality time with her kids following the news of her split from Jason Sudeikis.

The “Booksmart” director shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Saturday featuring her two children, six-year-old Otis Alexander and four-year-old Daisy Josephine, playing outside while wearing masks. She captioned the sweet snap, “My everythings.”

Olivia Wilde shared a snap of her kids to her Instagram Story on Saturday.

She also shared a selfie with a horse, simply captioning the shot with a red heart emoji.

On Friday, PEOPLE reported that Olivia, 36, and her longtime love, Jason, 45, had split, after a 7-year engagement and nearly decade-long relationship.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Jason and Olivia first started dating in November 2011 and Jason popped the question after the new year holiday the following year.

The duo have also collaborated professionally during their relationship—Jason had a role in Olivia’s directorial debut, “Booksmart,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination.

