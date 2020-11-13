Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After 7-Year Engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways.

Olivia, 36, and her longtime love, Jason, 45, have split, after a 7-year engagement, PEOPLE is reporting.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

That being said, Jason wasn’t afraid to talk about his first kiss with Olivia during an August interview with Access Hollywood in support of his work on “Ted Lasso.”

The couple shares son, Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. Jason and Olivia first started dating in November 2011 and Jason popped the question after the new year holiday the following year.

Jason told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” in 2017 that he met Olivia at a finale party for “SNL.”

“We hit it off that night,” Jason told Stephen. “I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,’ ” he explained. “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.” “We sort of reintroduced ourselves,” he added. “The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

The duo have not only been longtime loves but they’ve been collaborators too.

Jason starred in Olivia’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” which earned numerous nods, including a Golden Globe nomination.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

PHOTOS: Olivia Wilde: Hot Shots Of The TV & Film Star



