Norman Lear Attributes His Long Life To Never Living Or Laughing Alone In Touching Golden Globes Tribute

Norman Lear is reflecting back on his incredible life and career at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, Norman took home the honor of the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, and he took the opportunity to share what he felt contributed to his longevity in television and life, as he gears up to turn 99 this year.

“Hello, and good evening everyone, thank you for that wonderful night. It knocks me out to be introduced by Amy Poehler and Tina fey and to accept an award, this award, in the name of Carol Burnett,” Norman began. “I could not feel nor blessed I am convinced that laughter adds time to one’s life and nobody has made me laugh harder and nobody I owe more time to than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team that helped her realize her comedic genius.

“Speaking of teams, I have had a lifetime of partners, performers, associations, and creative talents for which I am eternally grateful there would be an entirely different Norman Lear here with you tonight, if there had not been those years of Ed Simmons and Norman Lear that were responsible for the Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis comedy hour and “The Martha Raye Show.” That would be true of every step of my career following Ed Simmons, there was Bud Yorkin…” Norman continued before naming off some of his biggest collaborations.

PHOTOS: Golden Globe Awards 2021: Red Carpet Stars

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Red Carpet Stars View Gallery

“The guy that pulls it all together for me, currently, my friend, and my partner, the brilliant Brent Miller it’s his back I rode in on, as he rode in on mine to get here tonight. I want to thank Sony pictures. Sony pictures television, one of the greatest, most able group of executives I have ever worked with.”

Then of course, there’s my family, my glorious wife, and partner of 30 years the five glorious daughters and my wonderful son, ranging in ages from 26 to 74 and their children my four fabulous grandchildren at close to 99, I can tell you that I have never lived alone. I have never laughed alone and that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press,” Norman added.

“Thank you, each individual attending this virtual event with whom I have worked and been entertained and nurtured by and enhanced by. Once more, thank you and bless you Carol Burnett, for everything you have meant to me.

Norman’s touching speech seemed to make Golden Globe host Amy Poehler a bit emotional, as she was seen beaming as he concluded.