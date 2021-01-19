Noah Centineo Undergoes Surgery To Remove His Tonsils

Noah Centineo is recovering after undergoing surgery.

The 24-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he got his tonsils removed after years of chronic tonsillitis and strep throat.

“Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years,” Noah wrote on Instagram alongside photos and a video of him in the hospital.

The “Perfect Date” star was flooded with comments from fans on Instagram wishing him a speedy recovery.

Noah, who stars in Netflix’s fan-favorite “To All The Boys” just announced that it would be ending with their third installment in a preview teaser for their 2021 slate.

“I love seeing an incredible story come to an end,” Joey King said over a montage of footage from “The Kissing Booth 3.”

Lana Condor of “To All The Boys” fame chimed in, “Hey, that’s what I was gonna say!”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa! We’re not gonna give away the ending right now, are we?” Noah Centineo asked. “Definitely not,” Joey and Lana replied in unison.

In the action-packed video, the streaming giant also revealed that they’ll be releasing a new movie every week of 2021.

Fans were finally treated to a first look at the highly-anticipated flick “Red Notice,” starring Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, in addition to a glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.”