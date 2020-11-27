Nikki Bella Celebrates First Thanksgiving As A Mom: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Thanking God For The Blessings’

Nikki Bella is feeling extra thankful this year.

The WWE star celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time as a mother this year, and she revealed that she’s feeling extremely grateful for the many happy things in he life. In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their family, Nikki reflected on the past year.

“Beyond grateful for the priceless things in life 🤍 2020 has been unexpected to say the least. I couldn’t stop thanking God for the blessings he has given me this year. So thankful for the magical moments, my family, good friends and health. Sending so much love, light and prayers to the ones that didn’t have the holiday they imagined. ✨🙏🏼, “ she wrote in the caption.

Artem also celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, holding up his recent mirrorball trophy win from “Dancing With The Stars” and his baby boy. He captioned the snap, “Two of my biggest achievements ❤️#ididitforteo happy thanksgiving 🦃 photo cred mama bear @thenikkibella.”

Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child together, baby boy Matteo, just three months ago. Nikki actually got to share her pregnancy journey with her sister, Brie, who was pregnant with her own son. She welcomed her son, Buddy, just days apart from Nikki.

It’s been a standout year for Nikki! She told Access in a recent interview that she’s had an incredible year with Artem and growing her family has been beyond exciting. She and Brie also revealed that they may even give WWE one more shot! Check it out in the interview above.