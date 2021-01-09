Nikki Bella Bares Midriff In Inspiring Mirror Selfie 5 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Getting There’

Nikki Bella is embracing her post-baby body.

The “Total Bellas” star showed off her midriff in a candid mirror selfie on her Instagram story this week, telling followers that five months after giving birth she’s “getting there … slowly but surely” and is “finally going to start workouts.”

Nikki welcomed son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31 and she revealed in her recent post that she was planning a 30-day hot yoga challenge for herself.



The 37-year-old has been open with fans about her motherhood journey, previously sharing on her and twin sister Brie Bella’s podcast that she faced postpartum depression while Artem was away filming “Dancing with the Stars” last year.

Nikki recalled feeling “invisible” after coming upon a “depression path” she likened to “a dark, deep hole,” adding that reaching out for help and staying vocal about one’s struggle is what helped her find balance during difficult times at home.

“Communication is key. Talking to people is key. If you’re someone who’s fighting postpartum and you’re just trying to be strong like I was, you can’t. We can’t win this battle [alone],” she said.

Nikki isn’t alone in her message.

In November, she and Brie joined Access Daily and reflected on raising babies born just one day apart, telling Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover why they want to keep it real about their respective experiences in the hopes of easing the pressure many fellow moms put on themselves.

“Women, you go through so many different changes when you become a mom, and sometimes we get embarrassed by it, we feel like we should be recovering so much sooner than we really should. And we wanted other women out there, because we do have a big platform, to know, like, it’s OK. This is how it is,” Brie said. “And instead of feeling so defeated all the time when you look in the mirror you should feel really happy; like, you birthed a miracle life.”

