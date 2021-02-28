Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Bring Daughters Faith And Sunday To Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the hottest couples on the red carpet, but this year for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, the couple brought their kids, Sunday Rose and Faith to the show, making it officially a family affair!

In a sweet moment during the opening monologue, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of the happy family!

Then later, when Nicole was sitting down for her nomination for Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV, for her role in “The Undoing,” she was seen sitting with her hubby, Keith, and youngest daughter!

While Nicole didn’t take home the win, that went to “Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy, it didn’t stop the family from enjoying the moment. Nicole was seen giving her daughter’s chin a quick squeeze and a smile.

Nicole looked absolutely dazzling during the at-home award show. She rocked a Louis Vuitton gown and gave fans an up-close look at her look ahead of the award ceremony.

Talk about bringing that extra glamour!