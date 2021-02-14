Nicki Minaj’s Father, Robert Maraj, Killed In Hit-And-Run

Nicki Minaj is mourning a devastating loss.

The rapper’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. He was 64 years old.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County police confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood on Sunday, revealing that Maraj was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, N.Y., Friday evening when he was struck by a still-unidentified car traveling northbound.

Per authorities, the driver fled the scene and no witnesses have provided meaningful description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time. The investigation remains pending.

Maraj was hospitalized in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, police added.

Nicki has not publicly addressed her father’s passing and a rep for the hip-hop star had no further comment when contacted by Access Hollywood.

— Erin Biglow