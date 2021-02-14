WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Nicki Minaj’s Father, Robert Maraj, Killed In Hit-And-Run

Nicki Minaj Causes Fans To Lose Their Minds Over Wild Retirement Announcement

Nicki Minaj is mourning a devastating loss.

The rapper’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. He was 64 years old.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County police confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood on Sunday, revealing that Maraj was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, N.Y., Friday evening when he was struck by a still-unidentified car traveling northbound.

Per authorities, the driver fled the scene and no witnesses have provided meaningful description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time. The investigation remains pending.

Maraj was hospitalized in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, police added.

Nicki has not publicly addressed her father’s passing and a rep for the hip-hop star had no further comment when contacted by Access Hollywood.

— Erin Biglow

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Larry King's Cause Of Death Revealed

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.